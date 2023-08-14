‘Top Boy’ drops Final Season Trailer Drops while Netflix Launches Female Arab Filmmaker Program

‘Top Boy’ drops Final Season Trailer Drops

‘Top Boy’ launches final season trailer with Netflix launching training programs for female filmmakers.



The eagerly anticipated Top Boy season finale trailer for Netflix has been released. On Twitter this morning, Ronan Bennett's popular series announced that its final season would premiere on September 7.

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4 for two seasons before being cancelled and being picked up by Netflix in 2019. Top Boy has been seen on British television for ten years.

Season 5 of the show, which continues to follow the lives of those who reside on the fictitious Summerhouse Estate in Hackney, will include a revolving cast that includes Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, who was nominated for a BAFTA the season before.

Female Arab Filmmaker Program by Netflix

For up-and-coming female talent, Netflix has started a training programme in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.



The programme, which aims to expose the inventive filmmaking process and the various roles women can play behind the camera, is a collaboration between the streamer and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture.

Targeted are about 45 female recent graduates from film studies programmes in the area. Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the artistic process of filmmaking by seasoned Arab female filmmakers beginning in November with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah.

The participants will then go to the Netflix production facility in Europe early the following year.

Nuha el Tayeb, Director, Content Middle East, Africa and Turkey said, “At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera.”

“That includes a commitment to authentic storytelling which is intrinsically linked to developing the region’s talent pipeline.”