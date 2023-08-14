Kanye West's 'new wife' Bianca Censori's family very similar to Kardashians

The Kardashian family (L) shares similarities to that of Bianca Censori's (R) family

Kanye West’s liking for Bianca Censori seemingly comes to no surprise as the singer’s new wife has a similar family dynamic to that of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Bianca and Kim reportedly share a slew of similarities as the Australian architect hails from a family of glam women, two sisters and an over-the-top mother.

While it is no secret what Kim’s family is like, a glance at Censori’s own revealed a striking similarity as photos showed that her siblings Alyssia and Angelina have a taste for the luxury lifestyle.

Often times, the women are seen, like the Kardashians, dressed to the nines, putting their fit physiques on display while donning glamorous makeup.

Like the famous family, they also grew up in a swanky neighbourhood and at one point lived in a $2.8M home.

Earlier this year, Angelina gave her insight on Bianca’s marriage to West and requested for "privacy" as she told Herald Sun: "It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

Alyssia added that she was "super happy for them both".

For the unversed, Censori, who worked for West’s brand Yeezy since November 2020, 'married' West just two months after he split from Kardashian in November.