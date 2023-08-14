Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left to 'sink or swim' with Netflix in final chance

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on their last chance with Netflix as the pair scramble to save their careers in what has been termed a "sink or swim" moment.

After it emerged that the couple purchased the rights to Meet Me at the Lake, many threw doubt over their project's potential to succeed owing to the lack of experience the couple has with producing gripping content.

This was added with PR guru Mark Borkowski, as per Telegraph, saying that the couple "have zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence".

Dubbing the adaptation as a "playbook" attempt by the Sussexes to revive their nearly dead careers following their axed Spotify deal he said that the pair "are so far off the radar. I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye."

Borkowski alluded that the book's publication Penguin Random House, which also published Prince Harry's Spare, "probably" enabled the deal as it brought Meet Me at the Lake to the public eye.

"It was initially suggested that Harry and Meghan had personally bought the rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake, which echoes their personal story and includes a character whose parent dies in a car crash," the publication reported.

"But it has since emerged that Netflix stumped up the cash for the adaptation under the couple’s Archewell Productions arm.

"Industry insiders are describing the Meet Me at the Lake project as a 'sink or swim' moment."