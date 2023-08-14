Magoo, Timbaland’s ex rap partner, reportedly dies at age 50

Timbaland’s former collaborator, Magoo, reportedly passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, August 13.

Digital Black, of the group Playa, was the first to post a tribute to his Instagram page to the late rapper.

“Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends [sic],” he wrote in the caption.

Who was Magoo?

Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, was best known for being the half of the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo. Apart from his affiliation with the renowned music producer, he was also an affiliate of Missy Elliot.



The rapper started his career back n 1989 when he met Timbaland when they were both teens.

During their formative years, Magoo and Timbo were part of a group called SBI (Surrounded By Idiots) that included Larry Live and a then-unknown Pharrell Williams. Timbo was referred to as ‘DJ Timmy Tim,’ while Pharrell was called ‘Magnum the Verb Lord,’ via AllHipHop.

The duo came out with their debut album in 1997 with Welcome to Our World, which had their hit single Up Jumps Da Boogie.

Magoo and Timbaland frequently collaborated with fellow Swing Mob members, including Missy Elliott, Ginuwine, Playa, and Aaliyah, across their careers.



Magoo's cause of death

The cause of death remains unconfirmed as no official collaborators have commented on the news.

Additionally, there was no word about his funeral service at the time of writing this article.

