Ed Sheeran surprises fans at Lego store in Minnesota Mall of America

Ed Sheeran had a little fun on Staurday at Lego store in Minnesota, surprising his fans by working in a shift as a “brick specialist.”



The Shape of You singer, 32, made an unexpected cameo at the Lego store in Minnesota's Mall of America, working a shift as a "brick specialist" and assisting young shoppers in their search for the colorful building toys. In an Instagram video, he was seen handing out boxed Lego kits, signing autographs, and posing for photos with some star-struck kids.

"Right, I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on," he elucidated in the clip, as the camera panned to show him donning a bright yellow apron — pinned with an "Ed" name tag — and a Lego graphic T-shirt. "I'm going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play 'Lego House.'"

Later, the musician entered the mall to serenade a large gathering of admirers, performing an acoustic rendition of his hit "Lego House."



"That was super fun," he remarked after the show, anticipating a special surprise for people attending his concert later that night at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I've got a bunch of these 'Autumn Is Coming' minifigures and I'm going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit."

Sheeran's continuing + - = x (Mathematics) Tour has seen the Bad Habits singer make surprise cameos in all sorts of unexpected locales. The father of two — he and his wife Cherry Seaborn have daughters Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 15 months — started working behind the counter at Chicago hotdog vendor The Wieners Circle last month.