Rita Ora almost cries while making terrifying adventure: Video

Singer Rita Ora, who's taking part in Running Wild with Bear Grylls, screamed while facing horrifying 15000-ft-skydive in Nevada's Valley of Fire.

The musician's episode sees Bear take Rita to the Valley of Fire in Nevada to challenge her to the skydive. The singer looks overwhelmed as she flies through the air after a nervous plane ride in the teaser clips from the episode.

Adventurer Bear added to Rita's fear as he warned her ahead of the jump, saying: "It's gonna be cold, we're gonna be high, we're gonna be at 15,000 ft, it's minus 25 degrees up there!"



She then nervously makes her way to the edge of plane before diving off with an instructor attached to the back of her. Footage shows her breaking out into a smile as she took in the views below her before she proclaimed 'holy f**k'.

"I just went straight out! That was amazing!', before he told her: 'Well done you Rita!," She told Bear after landing and reuniting with him.



Rita, who has recently revealed that her husband Taika Waititi was the driving force behind her new album "You & I", was all excited and nervous before the jump. But, she successfully made the terrifying adventure that might have caused her some fear.