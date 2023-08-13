Helen Skelton emotionally announces departure from BBC Radio Live

Helen Skelton admitted that she could no longer continue hosting BBC Radio Live due to the struggles of being a single parent

Helen Skelton was left emotional after she announced that she was leaving her post on BBC Radio 5 Live so that she could spend time with her children.

After announcing that she was exiting her Sunday morning slot a year into it, she shared that she struggled to juggle her duties as a single mother to three children.

Addressing her departure with her co-host Lloyd Griffith, she said: "You're emotional because I'm leaving."

"I am," he replied.

He then proceeded to ask how she felt which left her emotional.

Helen said: "I am not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real."

Speaking about her son's packed weekend sports days, she said: "There is an eight year old with a sideline who needs me."

Later on the show she added: "I've loved every minute of the past year ... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. Its hard to know what to say without getting emotional!"

Her emotional goodbye comes days after she seemingly told her family that she felt guilty for returning to the dating scene.

Her plunge to find love comes after her and Leeds Rhinos rugby star Richie Myler announced that they were splitting.

The pair had married in December 2013 and welcomed three children together, daughter Elsie and sons Ernie and Louis.