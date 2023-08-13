Mbappe excluded from PSG's opener amid contract dispute

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he takes part in a training session at the new "campus" of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, some 30kms west of Paris on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club´s Japan tour.—AFP

In a move reflecting the escalating standoff between French superstar Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe has been conspicuously omitted from the squad in PSG's season opener.

The strained relationship between the Ligue 1 champions and the France captain has deepened as Mbappe's contract dispute with the Qatari-backed club persists. This decision coincides with PSG's announcement of a new signing, Ousmane Dembele, who joins on a five-year deal from Barcelona.

Dembele's arrival marks the ninth summer addition for PSG, which has also seen the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. The club is potentially facing a scenario without both Messi and Mbappe, as the latter's reluctance to extend his PSG contract could lead to his departure next year. Mbappe's preferred destination for his next move has long been speculated to be Real Madrid.

PSG's stance has been clear, with President Nasser al-Khelaifi asserting that if Mbappe desires to remain, he must commit to a new contract. PSG intends to avoid the possibility of losing one of the world's best players for free and aims to secure a substantial transfer fee. Mbappe's absence from first-team training and limited involvement in warm-up games underscores the depth of the impasse.

Despite his absence, Mbappe extended a warm welcome to Dembele via social media, reflecting their camaraderie forged during their World Cup victory in 2018. Dembele, who signed a five-year contract extension with Barcelona in 2020, joins PSG after the club activated his €50 million release clause. The former Rennes forward expressed his excitement to don the PSG colors and contribute to the club's growth.

The arrival of Dembele adds another French World Cup winner to PSG's ranks, alongside Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, and Lucas Hernandez. The new signing is part of PSG's strategy to reinforce their attacking options amidst uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG's new coach, Luis Enrique, also left Brazilian forward Neymar out of the opener due to a "viral syndrome." The club's decision to potentially sell Neymar and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who was not called up for the game against Lorient, adds to the fluid dynamics within the squad.

As PSG navigates the complexities of contract disputes, new signings, and the management of player health, the club is entering a new phase under Luis Enrique's leadership. The omission of Mbappe and Neymar from the opening game emphasizes the challenges PSG faces in ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining competitive edge.