Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children 'could feel trapped’ in UK, here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children may have a hard time in the U.K.



The possibility exists that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will feel "trapped" in the US as they grow up.

After retiring as senior royals in 2020, the pair moved to California and has had a turbulent few years there. Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, could perhaps experience issues in the future as a result of the couple moving so far away from their extended family and royalties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children can feel stuck because of their ties to the royal family, according to royal author Tom Quinn.

Tom told Daily Express US, "I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'"

He added, "You're horribly trapped."

He continued, "When Charles went to Gordonstoun, at first he thought he would be treated with respect because he was the heir to the throne. In fact, that meant he was bullied far more than the other boys."

Archie and Lilibet might have it worse, Tom continued, because "America doesn't value these things as much as we do here."

"If you're born into these things, people might early on say, 'how marvellous', but the glitter wears off and then you have got to find what to do with your life," he said. "That's the question. And it will be a question for Harry too."