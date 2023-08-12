Danniella Westbrook steps out with heavily bandaged face after surgery

Danniella Westbrook stepped out with a heavily bandaged face after her latest surgery.

In the photos shared on the media outlet, the star was seen in Ibiza with a bandage around her head and neck as well as a plaster across her nose. It's been said that a wound had opened on the side of her face so she went to get it checked.

The 49-year-old walked along with a black and white dress and she pulled her platinum blonde hair back into a ponytail. She accessorised her look with bright red nails and sliders.

The actress has been open about undergoing surgery recently, flying to Turkey for a boob job. The Mirror exclusively revealed Danniella had flown to get her boobs done "four sizes bigger".

Danniella has also recently had another surgery on her face to try and correct her nose following years of cocaine abuse. But the actress said the "nightmare" experience left her wanting to die.