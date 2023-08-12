Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns pre-season game resumes after lightning storm delay

This image shows a football game between Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field. — Cleveland Brown/File

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns exhibition game on Friday night was delayed for more than an hour by some close lighting and a lot of rain. After being affected by the storm's lightning delay, the game continues.

The public address announcer gave advice to find shelter to all of the supporters who were present at the venue. The scoreboards also displayed a warning that "severe weather is approaching."

A professional American football team called the Washington Commanders is situated in the Washington metropolitan region. The team plays in the National Football League as a member of the National Football Conference East division and will continue to be known as the Washington Redskins until 2020.

Cleveland is home to the Cleveland Browns, a professional American football club. They play in the National Football League as a member club of the American Football Conference North division and are named after their first coach and co-founder, Paul Brown.

Coach Ron Rivera of the Commanders and several Washington players, including standout defensive end Chase Young, emerged from the locker room during the protracted wait to provide updates.

At 8:30 p.m., officials eventually gave the okay for players to warm up a second time. The Browns announced that kickoff would occur at 8:46.

Originally, the exhibition game was supposed to begin at 7:38 p.m.

The Commanders and Browns both went through their pregame rituals before the delay making their way to their locker rooms in a heavy downpour. Then all staff were entirely removed from the field.

The game can be watched now.