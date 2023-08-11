'No special treatment' for Pakistan during World Cup, says India

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stand face-to-face during a cricket match. — ICC

India responded to Pakistan on Thursday after the latter asked for security assurance for the Men in Green during the World Cup which is set to take place in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India's official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said that there will be no special treatment for the Pakistan team.

"For us, the Pakistan team is as important as any other team. No special treatment will be given proper cover will be provided when and wherever required," the official stated.

Last week, Pakistan's government gave a green signal to the national team to participate in World Cup to be held in India in October-November this year.



"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated in a press release.

However, the foreign ministry expressed concerns over security for the national team in India.



Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures and will begin at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.