Drake caught liking posts of washed-up rapper Tory Lanez's prison rants

Drake caught liking posts of Tory Lanez's jailhouse musings.

Drake has shown his support for Tory Lanez by liking one of his Instagram posts, just after Lanez was handed a 10-year prison sentence.

This move comes on the heels of an already heated situation, as Drake had previously accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsehoods regarding the shooting incident.

This accusation was prominently featured in Drake's song Circo Loco, which interestingly coincided with the onset of Lanez's trial for the shooting.

The specific lyric in question goes, "This bi*** lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling."

Drake engaging with Tory Lanez's social media amidst the legal proceedings.

Notably, Megan herself took direct offence to this line and called Drake out publicly on Twitter.

Fans are not holding back in expressing their reactions to Drake's recent Instagram activity.

One follower didn't mince words, stating, "Drake's familiar playbook: Remember how he cozied up to Chris Brown post-Rihanna fallout? Now he's extending that pattern by liking Tory Lanez's post.

This is the same guy who also gave his friend a job after a 13-year prison stretch for human trafficking. Classic 'nice guy' move, huh?"



Tory Lanez has been sentenced to a decade behind bars following his conviction for the 2020 shooting incident involving hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion.

The high-profile trial concluded this week, spanning from Monday to Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of the case where Megan, 28, endured what prosecutors characterized as "repeated and shocking assaults."

The trial drew attention to the systemic challenges that Black women often confront when reporting instances of abuse.