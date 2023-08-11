Avril Lavigne believes love ‘defines’ us as people after her failed relationships

Avril Lavigne has recently shared her thoughts on the idea of “love” after failed relationships with Mod Sun and Tyga



“Honestly, I’m a romantic and I love everything that comes with love,” said the Canadian songstress in a new interview with Grazia Bulgaria.

The singer explained, “It can be beautiful, it can be messy. It can be passionate, anger can intervene, there can be ups, there can be downs.”

“But to some extent it defines us as people,” stated the 38-year-old.

Replying to a question about constant media scrutiny after her split with rapper Tyga in June, Avril added, “I guess I never am. They go hand in hand with work, and I find humour in the situation.”

Earlier in February, the musician ended her first relationship with fiancé Mod Sun and then romantically linked up with Tyga.

However, in March, the pair was spotted at Paris Fashion Week, kissing each other, grabbing media's attention for a while. However, in June, the pair called it quits.

What's interesting is that last month, Avril and Tyga were seen together celebrating a Fourth of July party, which sparked speculations that they might have reconciled.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer also opened up about her experience of Paris Fashion Week, saying, “This is going to sound weird, but I'm excited to keep seeing these. It will be great to work closely with some big designer.”

While discussing about Avril’s look that hasn’t changed over the years, the songstress spilled, “The truth is that when I started, I was still young and rebellious.”

“20 years later, I'm still here, but more mature and experienced. I have changed, but the change is the reason I am the person I am today,” added the singer.