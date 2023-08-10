Robbie Robertson dead: Singer, song-writer, leader of The Band was 80

Robbie Robertson was renowned for his excellent songwriting skills

Musician Robbie Robertson has passed away at 80 after battling a long illness.

In a statement posted by his manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, it was revealed that the late singer died on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” the statement read. “He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina.”

Levine went on to list his recent endeavors, including the completion of his “fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center,” he added.

With his impeccable style and knack for leadership, Robertson led the Canadian-American group The Band to fame in the 1970s.

After playing the band’s farewell concert in 1976, the late musician worked extensively with big names like Scorsese and Bob Dylan.

His credits for soundtracks include The King of Comedy, The Departed, The Color of Money, Shutter Island, Silence, and The Wolf of Wall Street among others.

Besides being a gifted singer and guitarist, Robertson was also an esteemed writer, who flaunted his skills in both songwriting and screenwriting.

Among his best-written songs for the band are The Weight, The Shape I’m In, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, and Up On Cripple Creek.