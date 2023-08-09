Rachel Morin Confirmed Dead after days of disappearance

Rachel Morin's death has been confirmed.



Authorities are releasing fresh information into Rachel Morin's case.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office told E! News that Rachel, a 37-year-old Maryland resident, was found dead three days after she vanished.

The mother of five vanished on August 5 while walking the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air. According to authorities, her partner reported her missing when she didn't come home. Soon after, Rachel's automobile was discovered close to the trail's entrance.

The day after the mother of five vanished, authorities said that a dead corpse had been found nearby, however, they were unable to properly confirm the person's identification at the time.

Since Rachel's death has been officially confirmed, authorities are still looking for a suspect.

"Part of the investigation is going to be tracing back her steps from the last time she was seen to when she arrived at the trailhead, that's where her car was discovered," Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler told local outlet WBAL-TV.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event."

The sheriff's office also posted a request for assistance on its Facebook page.

"If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trailheads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators," an Aug. 8 post read.

"There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle."

Officers were grateful to those who tried to help solve the case.

"As of this morning, we have already received nearly 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the murder of Rachel Morin," the message continued. "Thank you for all the support you have given."