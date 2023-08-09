Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend Bryan Randall's cremation ashes delivered to daughter

Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend Bryan Randall was cremated after his three-year battle with ALS on Saturday, the photographer's cremation papers have been delivered to daughter’s home.

The pictures, obtained by The Sun, show a man delivering a large bag and cremation papers from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery his home in Los Angeles.



The bag is believed to be containing Bryan’s ashes and papers. In the snaps, another person from the Bryan's family is also spotted signing a paper after receiving the bag. The photos were reportedly taken just days after his death

A close-up photograph showed “Receipt of cremated remains and release” written on the papers, with Bryan E Randall listed underneath.



On the other hands, Sandra's family has showered the actress with praise for looking after her partner of eight years Bryan who tragically died last week.

Bryan died after a three-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a rare neurological disease that affects nerve cells, causing loss of muscle control.



Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado led tributes to the 57-year-old, as well as publicly praised the Miss Congeniality star.

She penned an heartfelt note: "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teeming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan died “peacefully” on August 5, 2023, at the age of 57 following a "three-year battle with ALS," his family told Page Six in a statement.



"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request." they said.