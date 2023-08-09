King Charles will ‘never’ take away Meghan Markle’s titles even if THIS happens

King Charles has seemingly permitted his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, to pursue her political ventures as he will not take away her title.

Royal biographer, Rober Jobson revealed that even if the former Suits actress were to run for office in the US, the monarch will not be stripping the titles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via GB News.

The titles were given to Harry and Meghan by the late Queen Elizabeth II, as a special gift for their wedding in 2018.

Jobson was of the view that the titles being taken away is something that is “just not going to happen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal positions back in 2020 and ended up settling in Montecito, California.

While they were able to keep hold of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but had to forsake being addressed as His/Her Royal Highness (HRH). Harry was also stripped of his military appointments.

Jobson shared that he asked the burning question from a source close to the Royal Family, whom he met at the Royal Ascot.

“If you're going to have a President Meghan, then surely, they’re not going to want to have their royal titles and they will be kicked out of the line succession?” he asked

The insider source responded with a “that’s just not going to happen.”

Previously Jobson told Express.co.uk that Charles taking away the titles will just “going to rock everybody and create a story that will shake the Hornet’s Nest again.”