Prince Harry royal title removed from Royal Family website in major snub

file footage

Prince Harry has officially lost all affiliation with the Royal Family after his title His Royal Highness is removed from the official Royal Family website.



The major update comes after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal positions in 2020 in what was infamously dubbed Megxit.

The official statement from the Royal Family claimed at the time, “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

However, Prince Harry’s title as HRH was spotted on the British Royal Family website on his profile page on Friday, a grave error instantly corrected by Palace aides.

Besides removing the HRH title, the position of his profile page has also been placed behind the working members of the Firm, near the very bottom of the list.

In the mistake-laden profile page, Harry was also referred to as the youngest son of Prince William, implying he was five-year-old Prince Louis.

As per the Daily Express, this mistake has also been rectified.

Now the website read, "The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The King and Diana, Princess of Wales."

Other oversights included referring to King Charles III and Queen Camilla as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – their titles before the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.