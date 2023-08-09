Jason Mraz surprises with free concert at San Diego's Rady Shell

Jason Mraz is offering free concert to soothe your blues.

The sensational San Diego native, Jason Mraz, along with his Superband, recently unveiled exciting news that sent waves of excitement through the city.



A free concert is on the horizon, set to take place at San Diego's Rady Shell at Jacobs Park later this month.

However, eager fans had little time to make plans, as tickets went live at 11 a.m., causing the queue to swiftly fill with thousands of enthusiasts.

Leading up to the much-anticipated launch, the Rady Shell's ticketing website hosted a countdown clock.

Those who joined the line before the clock struck 11 a.m. found themselves randomly assigned positions, with a chance to secure up to four tickets for the event.

The demand was immense, and in a short span of just over an hour, the tickets were snapped up, resulting in a "sold out" scenario.

In a video message, the renowned I'm Yours crooner, revealed his desire to express gratitude to his hometown by bestowing a free concert upon the residents of San Diego.

With the intent of returning the favor, Jason Mraz is preparing for a musical remedy tour to your summertime woes right where it all began.