Can TikTok become the next best educational tool for schoolchildren?

This photo taken on January 21, 2021, in Nantes, western France, shows a smartphone with the logo of Tik Tok. — AFP

Perusing TikTok aimlessly, one is likely to stumble upon individuals showcasing their outfits, chronicling a day in their lives, or partaking in the latest viral dance. Yet, amidst the entertainment, there lies a platform for learning, often offering insights not found in books.

Scholars and educators are increasingly turning to TikTok to share historical narratives that often evade traditional educational materials, and their endeavours are attracting an audience.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by the online learning platform Study.com, one in four TikTok users in the US employ the platform for educational pursuits, with history emerging as one of the most popular subjects.

Among these educators is Kahlil Greene, known as Gen Z Historian on TikTok.

In 2021, while completing his senior year at Yale University, Greene posted videos addressing the "significant whitewashing that occurs" during Martin Luther King Jr Day.

He highlighted quotes from the civil rights leader that reflected his radical perspectives on race and class.

Encouraged by the enthusiastic response, Greene introduced a series titled "hidden history," delving into lesser-known episodes from the nation's past.

This includes unveiling the nativist origins of the Pledge of Allegiance and exposing the disturbing practice of "human zoos" that showcased people of colour for the amusement of white audiences.

"I've always seen my work as filling the gaps within the US education system," Greene told CNN. The manner in which history is taught in US public schools can substantially differ from one state to another.



While core events such as slavery, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement are typically covered, the approach to these subjects is often influenced by partisan politics and community demographics.

Furthermore, the attacks on "critical race theory" from the right wing have adversely impacted history education.

"Between September 2020 and July 2023, approximately 700 measures were introduced at local, state, and federal levels to restrict teaching related to race and racism," according to a tracker by the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Despite these challenges, educators believe that imparting such knowledge remains essential. Ernest Crim III, a former high school history teacher who now creates educational content on TikTok emphasised that this information is crucial for students.

Crim's videos enlighten audiences about lesser-known figures in Black history and the historical context for current events.



His content has resonated widely, turning him into a recognised figure both online and offline.

Educational TikTok content extends to matters of identity and heritage as well. Aslan Pahari, a creator from Sydney, uses TikTok to share insights about ancient history, mythology, and more, often emphasising South Asian and Central Asian themes.

His engagement with these topics was driven by a desire to understand his own ethnicity and origins.

Despite the wealth of information on TikTok, the platform is not devoid of challenges.

Educational content coexists with videos from creators without scholarly backgrounds, making it imperative for users to discern credible information.

While TikTok can serve as a starting point for learning, scholars emphasise the importance of wider consumption and engagement, encouraging users to ask questions and not merely be passive viewers.