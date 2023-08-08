Kate Middleton only one ‘helping’ Prince Harry and Prince William amid feud

Kate Middleton is making an effort to do all she can to mend ties between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Harry and William have been embroiled in a feud for a couple of years, especially after the Duke of Sussex exited the senior working royal position in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle.

However, the feud aggravated between the brothers when Prince Harry exposed intimate details of their Royal Family in his memoir, Spare. He also recounted a physical altercation initiated by Prince William, an incident that painted William in bad light.

Robert Jobson, the author of Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, told Express.co.uk that Kate is "working behind the scenes" to get Harry and William talking again.

The Royal Family is reportedly tired of the estranged brothers constantly fighting and it is also stressing out other family members, including King Charles.

In this scenario, the Princess of Wales is doing all she can to help bury the hatchet. She is reportedly the only member "helping the situation."

"I'm not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job," Jobson said.

"First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine. But William and Harry, it's a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation."

However, despite her efforts, there is still a "lack of trust" between the feuding family members.