Wes Anderson set to Be Honored at Venice Film Festival

Wes Anderson is soon getting an award.



The 80th Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 30-September 9, will honour Wes Anderson. The Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award will be granted to the American director. This honour is given to "a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry."

Prior to the showing of his most recent movie, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade, the awards presentation will take place on September 1 in the Palazzo del Cinema. The festival's Out of Competition section will host the world premiere of the 40-minute film.

In the Roald Dahl story that inspired the Netflix movie, a wealthy guy discovers a guru who has the ability to see without the use of his eyes. In order to cheat at gambling, he sets out to become an expert in the skill.

The Royal Tenenbaums, Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, Asteroid City, Rushmore, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and Isle of Dogs are only a few of Anderson's films.

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, says, “Wes Anderson is one of the few directors whose unique and unmistakable style can be recognized with just one frame. His formal universe harks back to a childlike and visionary aesthetic, dominated by pastel colours and obsessive care in preparing strictly symmetrical sequences populated by misfit dreamers who are incurably romantic and cheerful.”

He added, “From the memorable and poignant soundtracks (often inspired by the 1960s) to the extravagant costumes that reflect the characters’ psyche, each detail and the composition of every single shot is painstakingly conceived and masterfully carried out.”

“The worlds the director creates are plausible and yet completely imaginary and fictitious, buttressed by surreal humour and a disconcerting taste for the vicissitudes of maladjusted families, absent fathers, and imperturbable mothers. Eccentric and highly idiomatic cinema that is always perfectly entertaining and enjoyable.”

Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, praises, “Wes Anderson has created a unique and recognizable style. Whether his stories take us to India, New England, Imaginary Hungary, Paris or elsewhere, he brings us in his own imaginary, poetic and truly human world. Everything is fictitious, bizarre, hilarious, yet his characters and heroes touch our hearts. The scenography, costumes and scenes have incredible precision in which we immerse ourselves totally and unconditionally.”

He further added, “Wes Anderson’s professional community includes some of the most famous and accomplished actresses and actors of the world who morph into his creations to become incredible characters, heroes and villains. His movies are formal art pieces in their construction. Through this endless creativity, he continuously shares with us a truly humanistic view on the world.”

“The more the world becomes dangerous, crazy, uncertain, the more his world looks like a safe place to be, and to look forward to. We are very happy and honoured to celebrate him with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award,” Vigneron concluded.