Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's YouTuber son arrested for murder in Thailand

Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo. — Instagram/@danisanchobanus

A young YouTube chef, whose parents are a couple of famous Spanish actors, has confessed to brutally murdering his gay lover on Thailand's Full Moon Party island which was followed by his arrest by local authorities on Monday.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo, is suspected of killing Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga last Wednesday on Thailand's Koh Pha Ngan.

Shocked neighbours discovered the 44-year-old's body pieces at a landfill on Thursday.

According to local police, social media sensation Sancho, 29, who travelled to Thailand on July 31 as a tourist, confessed to authorities about killing Arrieta in a dispute over "sex and money".

A missing person was allegedly reported before the chef brutally killed Arrieta and dumped his remains in the water and other locations around the island.



According to authorities, the couple, who had been dating for a year, allegedly knew one another before travelling to the island to attend a party together last week.



Sancho was spotted walking the island with police, while handcuffed, leading them to a beach where he dumped Arrieta's remains. He is now detained and on suicide watch, awaiting a court appearance on Monday in Thailand, Daily Mail reported.

Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit claimed that the chef would be charged with "premeditated murder and secretly moving or destroying a corpse to conceal a death or the cause of death."

Thanomjit said: "The suspect has confessed to being the one who killed Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembered the body. He put the parts in a suitcase and left them in the sea."

"He admitted it," Koh Pha Ngan's police chief Panya Niratimanon, told AFP, adding the investigation is ongoing.

"The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and his dubious activities indicate that he might murder the victim," Panya said.

