Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘incessantly’ making romantic gestures amid split rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under consistent public scrutiny as of late since the couple has been in the centre of divorce rumours.

The couple’s latest outing came last week on Wednesday, when they stepped out for Meghan’s pre-birthday dinner to ring in her 42nd. The couple, who share two children together, were joined by a couple of friends at Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

Earlier than this, the two appeared in a joint video posted on their Archewell website, wearing coordinating outfits, to announce winners of youth technology grants.

According to body language expert Judi James, the romantic gestures made by the Sussexes seemingly requires “a lot of effort” to pull off.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, weighing in on the images taken on March 5, 2020, to attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, James was of the view that the gesture warmed the hearts of fans.

It is possible that maybe the couple is trying to recreate the effect to quash any lingering speculation of their split.

James pointed out the two main claims about the couple’s romantic gestures. James shared the first she noticed was that the gestures are “almost incessant” and second that they “come in a range of varieties.”

Another thing that the expert noted during the couple’s public outings was that Harry seemed in like a “much more alert, attentive, empathetic and even subservient place than most Windsor men before him.”

For now, the Sussexes seemed to have hushed some speculation of their divorce with their outing. Meanwhile, when it comes to their business plans, the couple is taking a more solo approach.