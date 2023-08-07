Emily Blunt recalls missing out on multi-million dollar role in MCU

Emily Blunt recently starred in Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt was the original choice to play Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role which later went to Scarlett Johansson.

The British actress previously revealed she turned down the offer in the wake of contractual obligations to appear in the Gulliver’s Travels the same year.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt affirmed that the “best girl got it,” implying that she had no regrets.

The Oppenheimer actress also addressed speculations around the many roles she was offered to play in the superhero franchise, including Captain Marvel, Peggy Carter, and Sue Storm.

When asked if there were any truth to it, Blunt said, “Rumours. Talk. Queries. That kind of thing.”

Johansson quickly became the audience favorite after appearing as Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff 2010’s Iron Man 2.

She later went on to appear in several other films within the MCU’s Infinity Saga, including a titular film in 2021, which also gave birth to a contentious lawsuit extended by her against Disney.

Emily Blunt also addressed her potential casting during Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2019, saying, “I was contracted to do Gulliver's Travels, I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels.

“It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do, so that was tough.”

The actress went on to explain that her main reason for accepting Black Widow's offer was getting a chance to work with Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the extended franchise.

“I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man,” Blunt told Howard.

“I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been amazing. But I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't,” she added.