How to watch Fast X at home?

Jason Momoa stars as an antagonist in Fast X

Fast X is reportedly making its way to Blu-Ray this week and from the sound of it, it would certainly be worth the wait.

Since its release in May, fans have been itching to rewatch the masterpiece at home now that the film is taken off theatres after a long, successful run.

The action thriller saw Vin Diesel and his family face off against their latest nemesis in Dante, played by Jason Momoa, prompting a cinematic experience with a rush of adrenaline.

Fast X will soon be available to watch on DVD, Blu-Ray, digital copy, and 4K HD, which you can either buy separately or enjoy a 10-film marathon on your day off.

Moreover, it will be accompanied by a bunch of extras to vitalize your bond with the franchise.

The extras are said to include a “making of” featurette titled This is Family, Fast Breaks: Scene Breakdowns with Louis Leterrier, an insight into the cars used in the film, a run-down of female actresses pulling off fight scenes, and a major spoiler for the film’s conclusion and how they pulled off the cameo among others.

Unfortunately, it is still not available on any streaming platform, however, the Louis Leterrier directorial can be rented on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and more in 4K for $19.99 USD.

The official release date of Fast X on an OTT platform is currently unknown. Though, it is expected that the flick will find its home in Peacock after Variety confirmed the union between Universal Pictures and the streaming platform in 2021.