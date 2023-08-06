Lauryn Goodman makes first appearance since giving birth

Lauryn Goodman makes her first appearance since giving birth

The former partner of Kyle Walker, Lauryn Goodman was spotted outside for the first time since she gave birth to a baby girl. She had her first child, three-year-old Kairo, with Kyle who is an English football player.

The identity of her current partner and the father of her newborn is not yet known but reports claim it is another football player. The influencer showed off her impressive figure in black tracksuit bottoms with a matching crop top as she pushed her daughter’s stroller along.

They were joined by her son who held on to the side of pram as the family took advantage of the fresh outside air. She tied the whole look together with a pair of jogging shoes and shades to protect her from the sun.

Discussing the birth of her baby, a source told The Sun: “Lauryn hasn't said who the baby's father is. Her friends think it is a footballer and have asked her outright — but she won't tell anybody. The baby girl is adorable. Very placid and feeding constantly. She has a huge amount of hair — a full head just like Kairo had when he was born.”

She has yet to choose a name for the newborn, but the source claimed that she is looking to choose one that starts with the letter ‘K’ to go with the name of her older brother.