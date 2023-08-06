Slovenia's 'worst' floods in 30 years claim 4 lives; thousands evacuated

This photograph taken on August 5, 2023 shows a man looking at the houses flooded by the rising water of the river Krka, in the village of Velike Malence, south-east Slovenia. — AFP

At least four people have died while thousands have been evacuated after devastating torrential rain flooded several regions across Slovenia on Thursday and Friday causing an estimated damage of 500 million euros ($550 million).

Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Saturday that Thursday and Friday's floods were “the biggest natural disaster” the small Alpine nation had witnessed in 30 years.

According to Golob, the floods severely affected road and energy infrastructure, along with hundreds of homes and other buildings. He also said the floods prompted the evacuation of thousands of people while many had to be rescued via helicopters or firefighters on boats.

The Slovenian army has also contributed to the rescue operation, sending troops to isolated districts in the north, Al-Jazeera reported.

A man cleans mud off at a shop following a flood caused by heavy rains in the town of Medvode, central Slovenia, on August 4, 2023. — AFP

According to the prime minister, two million people who live on a third of the country's land were impacted.

Two Dutch climbers were also among those who perished on Friday in the mountains close to Kranj, most likely as a result of being struck by lightning, according to police, local media reported.

In addition to the casualties caused by the disaster on Friday, a woman died in the town of Kamnik, which is located 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) north of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

Slovenia was guaranteed support from the union by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen who also stated in a tweet that the destruction in Slovenia was "heartbreaking".

A deadly landslide on Saturday prompted rescue efforts for 110 people, including 30 tourists in Dravograd, close to the Austrian border.

Furthermore, The town, which is situated at the meeting point of the Drava, Meze, and Mislinje rivers, was in danger of another landslide.