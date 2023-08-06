Hilary Duff gushes over ‘insane’ Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in LA

Hilary Duff headed to the Taylor Swift’s much popular Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday, as it nears the end of it American leg.

The How I Met Your Father star took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the show as she watched it with her friends from the VIP section of the audience.

At the end of the show, the former Disney alum, 33, talked about how the Grammy-winning artist was a ‘monster’ when it came to the execution of the show. “I don’t even know how she does that. The show is sick, she is gorgeous, fun, effervescent,” she gushed over the musician.

Duff added that she found herself unable to wrap her head around how the whole ‘insane’ production was done.

She went on to commend the environment of the show, which she described as a place where there was “abundance of love” and “everyone was happy and accepted.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum concluded the message saying that she felt ‘lucky’ to have seen that and she couldn’t wait to take her four-year-old daughter Banks with her to the next show.

In the glimpses that she shared on her IG Story, Duff posted a clip of Swift’s performance of Lavender Haze. On top, Duff wrote that she ‘barely filmed anything because I was so mesmerized.’

Swift is will be doing six nights of sold out shows in Hollywood at the So-Fi Stadium. During the kickoff show on Thursday, there were 70,000 fans in attendance.

Several of Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s Eras Tour. Apart from Duff, another Disney alum, Ashley Tisdale, was spotted at one of the LA shows.