Jamie Foxx clarifies alleged antisemitic comments, issues apology for remarks

Jamie Foxx clarified the alleged antisemitic posts be put up on his social media and issued an apology for the statement he made.
The Django Unchained actor seemed to have raised eyebrows over the posts he published on Friday and the internet quickly started blasting him for his statement.
After a while, Foxx took down the post from both his Instagram and Instagram Story, but several social media users circulated screenshots, condemning his comments.
After a barrage of comments decrying Foxx’s post, on Saturday, August 5th the actor went back explain what he actually meant by the post.
“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” Foxx wrote.
“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” and added three heart emojis.
He signed off as, “Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”
On Friday, the Oscar-winning actor made a cryptic statement “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???”
He added the hashtags #fakefriends and #fake love.
He followed up with another IG Story, sharing a screenshot of a comment from singer Marques Anthony, who wrote, “Judas Showed His Self!!! @iamjamiefoxx know them for what they are,” and added a 100 emoji.
The comments had come after the actor, 55, who had been hospitalised in April due to a mystery medical emergency, addressed his health condition in July, thanking everyone who sent their well wishes his way after he was radio silent for three months.
