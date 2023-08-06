Indiana braces for storms and tornadoes as severe weather advisory issued. Representational iamge from Pixabay

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Indiana as the region braces for a potential round of strong storms later today.

The watch comes as experts closely monitor a weather pattern that could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a possibility of tornadoes.



Earlier this afternoon, the temperature in Indianapolis soared to 90°F, marking the 9th occurrence of such heat this year. The combination of this heat, slightly humid air, and southeast winds has created conditions conducive to storm formation. While no storms have developed yet, attention is focused on East Central Illinois, where storm initiation is expected before these weather systems move into western portions of Indiana.

Meteorologists from the Storm Prediction Center have given a 40% chance for a severe thunderstorm watch to be issued, reflecting the potential for strong weather activity. The main concern stems from a weather phenomenon known as a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) centred over Illinois. This slow-moving system is forecasted to gradually progress eastward, possibly triggering storms in its path.

Areas to the south and west of Indianapolis have experienced significant atmospheric destabilisation, which increases the likelihood of storm development. The timing for these storms is estimated to be until 6:00 p.m. Eastern time, with the severe weather threat lingering in Central Indiana until 10:00 p.m.

Given the conditions, experts caution about the possibility of tornadoes if supercell storms form. This risk arises from a moderate level of upper-level wind shear and a moist atmosphere that could lead to rotation within these storms.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall poses a concern, especially northwest of Indianapolis due to the system's sluggish movement. Although the storm system is expected to weaken as it shifts eastward, scattered activity could persist after midnight. Temperatures are predicted to fall into the mid-to-upper 60s overnight.

Sunday is anticipated to bring yet another threat of severe weather following another muggy day. Residents and authorities are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and to take necessary precautions as the potential for storms remains a significant concern.