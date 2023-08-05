Bryan Cranston pays heartfelt homage to ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star Mark Margolis

Bryan Cranston reminisces his Breaking Bad co-star Mark Margolis who died on August 04, 2023 at the age of 83.



The 67-year-old actor paid heart touching tribute to the late star on Instagram. He began expressing his feelings alongside the shared photos from both television shows, “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.”

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke,” he continued. “I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

In the second through fourth seasons of the popular AMC series Breaking Bad, Margolis co-starred with Cranston. He played Hector "Tio" Salamanca, a former drug lord paralyzed by a stroke and unable to speak or walk. In 2012, Margolis was nominated for an Emmy for the part.



In the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, he later played the part again and made appearances in seasons 2 through 6.

Additionally, he collaborated once more with Cranston on the Your Honor crime drama, which aired on Showtime from 2020 to 2023.

Margolis passed away on Thursday at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, according to People magazine. He was 83 years old. The late actor's passing was announced on Friday by his son Morgan Margolis, the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, who also confirmed that his father had previously experienced a brief illness.

"He was one of a kind," Margolis's manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. "We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."