Rita Ora, Taika Waititi wedding was like 'any another day': 'Simple and blissful'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tied the knot on August 4 last year

After a blissful year of a marriage out of the spotlight, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora divulged the intimate details from their Los Angeles wedding in August.

And in an exceptional scenario, Ora was the one to propose to the actor and filmmaker during their vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022.

"She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," gushed Waititi.

The couple ended up tying the knot at their home in L.A. in front of a small group of friends, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

It was first reported that the loved-up pair had exchanged vows in September, but nothing was confirmed until the For You singer announced it at the beginning of this year.

"I am officially off the market people," she said at the time. "It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry it's not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party."

Ora dressed in an elegant Tom Ford ensemble paired with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz to mark the intimate event.



"He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much," the singer said of Ford. "To get married in his dress was a dream come true."

"I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister, Elena, put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful," Rita continued. "My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun."

The Thor: Ragnarok director echoed the sentiments of his wife, relieved at not having to go through the "stressful" turmoil of planning a big-shot wedding.

"I felt really peaceful actually," Rita expressed. "It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."