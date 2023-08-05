Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton call it quits after 5 years

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton split after more than five years together.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reportedly ended their relationship, confirming months of speculation about their status.



The news of their split surfaced after the couple had not been seen together since the Bafta Awards in London back in February.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the 42-year-old actor and 29-year-old actress decided to go their separate ways earlier this year, attributing the split to them "growing apart" after being together for a long time.

Rami Malek's recent sighting, hand in hand with a mystery blonde as he headed to a Bruce Springsteen concert in Hyde Park, added fuel to the rumors of their separation.

The actor has reportedly been enjoying his summer, spending time with close friends and soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of London.

He was recently seen in the company of The Crown star Emma Corrin at a Bruce Springsteen concert.

On the other hand, Lucy has been seen attending events solo, including her recent appearance at Wimbledon.