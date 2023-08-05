Daniel Radcliffe cheating on gf? Harry Potter star caught bar hopping

Daniel Radcliffe sparks gossip and fan reactions with NYC bar hangouts.

Renowned for his iconic role in the Harry Potter series, Daniel Radcliffe has recently found himself at the center of gossip and fan reactions.

Reports suggest that Daniel Radcliffe has been frequently spotted spending time in New York City bars, cozying up with women.

According to the popular Instagram account, deuxmoi, which has gained fame for hosting celebrity gossip, Radcliffe has been seen enjoying the bar scene with his girlfriend Erin Darke's approval.

This revelation has sent waves of curiosity and speculation among the actor’s followers.

One fan commented, "He has the wife's permission, let this boy live in his fantasy. (Am also curious, what bars?)"

Another fan playfully remarked, "Live out those Ginny Weasley dreams boy!" referring to Radcliffe's on-screen love interest in the Harry Potter series.

"I suggest we all team up and start hitting NYC bars over a long weekend, you know, just for research," the idea of fans embarking on a bar-hopping adventure.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have been in a loving relationship for more than ten years.

The couple's romance began to make headlines when they starred together in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, sparked dating rumors that soon turned into a confirmed relationship.

Reports emerged in late March suggesting that the couple is expecting a baby.

Excitement surrounded the news as Erin was spotted with a noticeable baby bump while out and about in New York City.