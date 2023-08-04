Pink pays heartfelt homage to legendary Irish singer Sinead O’ Connor

File Footage

Pink has recently paid heartfelt homage to the legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor during her New York concert of her Summer Carnival tour on August 3.



On Thursday night, the singer called out her friend and special guest Brandi Carlile to sing a duet of Sinead’s Nothing Compares 2 U on stage, via PEOPLE.

Pink called the late songstress, “one of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman”.

“I respected her so much,” said the 42-year-old.

Prior to begin her musical tribute to Sinead, who died last month at age 56, Pink added, “We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I’m going to sing it.”

Earlier, the Raise Your Glass crooner remembered the late Irish singer one the same nigh that she passed away during her Cincinnati tour stop on July 26.

Brandi also joined in on that day while the pair performed the same Sinead’s cover song.

Meanwhile, Sinead’s remains have been released to her family following a post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death, according to Irish Times.