Conleth Hill, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor ‘inconsolable’ With Show’s Final Season, Character Arc

Conleth Hill opens up with complaints he had with the “Game of Thrones” franchise.



In a recent interview, Conleth Hill stated that he was "inconsolable" after learning that his character, Varys, will be murdered off "Game of Thrones."

Hill had been a recurring character on the HBO fantasy series since the first season until Varys was killed by a dragon in the penultimate episode of the last season. By that time, Hill acknowledged, he had gotten "frustrated" with the show for deviating from the all-knowing behaviour of his character.

“I thought I’d done something wrong,” Hill said.

“Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

Hill is not alone in thinking that the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" felt hurried. Numerous character arcs were shortened due to the reduced episode count (it only had six episodes instead of the customary 10)—most notably, that of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In the last season, the well-liked character became a villainous heel, but she didn't have enough screen time to make the twist seem plausible.

“I get why people are p**sed. I totally get it,” Clarke told MTV in 2021 about the criticism over the finale.

“But, me being the actor, you can’t do justice to the character that you poured your blood, sweat, and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page. So like, I’m not just going to be there being like, ‘Fine, I’ll do the scene, whatever. I’m so pissed.’ You have to turn up.”