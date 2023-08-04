Emily Blunt keen to team up with Tom Cruise for 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel

Emily Blunt is eager to pair up with Tom Cruise “again” for a sequel to the 2014 sci-fi movie, Edge OF Tomorrow.
During her appearance on Josh Horowitz Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oppenheimer star revealed she had even read a prospective script for a sequel movie.
“There was one that Doug Liman kind of slithered over to me,” shared Blunt.
The Devil Wears Prada actress continued, “I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need.”
Blunt also quipped that Cruise “needs to come back to the side where you can be … like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible”.
The Jungle Cruise actress dished, “I am so ready for a sequel”, clarifying, she is “not the impediment, I promise”.
Elsewhere in the interview, Blunt also addressed the difference between an actor and a movie star, revealing she never considered herself a “movie star”.
“I think most people would want to consider themselves an actor [first],” remarked the Sicario actress.
Blunt added, “To me, a movie star sounds sort of too separate of what we kind of started out doing and why we love it and why I love it.”
