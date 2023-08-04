Molly-Mae Hague gives rare insight into her engagement with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a rare insight into her big day and the moment she got engaged with fiancé Tommy Fury.



The influencer, 24, was proposed to by the boxer, also 24, in front of their baby daughter Bambi last month in Ibiza which she said she had no idea was being planned by him.



She has now told that if she could alter anything now looking back it would be her outfit which was a white jumpsuit.

Molly-Mae told in a Q&A on her YouTube on Thursday how she felt the ensemble was too revealing and that she felt exposed showing off her post-baby body.

She said: 'If I could change anything about the engagement I would maybe have worn something else.

'I like to be covered up and I was quite exposed in my outfit. The cleavage and arms are out!

'I had to learn to love myself in the video. I would have covered up more to feel more confident but it made me embrace my body the way it is now after I watched it.'

Elsewhere in the YouTube video, Molly-Mae revealed that she thought Tommy was cheating on her after he was 'being shady' with his phone the day of their surprise engagement.

Molly-Mae said that he wouldn't let her look at a picture on his phone when they were in the car to the engagement location leading her to think the worst.

Molly-Mae told the story in the Q&A as she revealed the details of the special day for the first time.

Molly and boxer Tommy Fury became parents in January and got engaged last month.

