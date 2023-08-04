Meet Uncle Jack: The 100-year-old wildlife enthusiast with huge social media following

Southern California's beloved Uncle Jack turns 100 while inspiring millions on social media. abc7.com/

It was a day of joy and celebration at the Los Angeles Zoo as Southern California's famous "Uncle Jack," a conservation advocate and social media sensation, marked his 100th birthday.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Uncle Jack has become an inspiration to millions, and his milestone birthday was commemorated with a special event at the zoo.

Surrounded by family, friends, and admirers, "Uncle Jack" Van Nordheim, as he is affectionately known, was greeted with cheers and well-wishes. The day's festivities paid tribute to his remarkable life dedicated to wildlife and nature conservation.

Emily Marrin, the marketing and communications director of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, spoke highly of Uncle Jack's influence, saying, "He has such a great love for wildlife, for nature. 'Uncle Jack' is inspiring so many people here in Los Angeles, in California, and around the world."

The celebration showcased the deep bond between Uncle Jack and his grand-nephew, Damon Vonn, who revealed that their friendship began when he was just nine years old. "We became best friends when I was about 9 years old. He would take me on hikes. We would catch snakes and lizards and wander around Southern California learning about wildlife."

Born on July 31, 1923, in Glendale, Uncle Jack's century-long journey has been filled with adventure, advocacy, and a passion for the natural world. Sharing the secrets to his longevity, Uncle Jack advised, "Be very active. Take long walks and enjoy the birds singing. And don't forget to eat plenty of dark chocolate!"

Adding to the excitement of the day, it was revealed that "Ask Uncle Jack: 100 Years of Wisdom," a book co-authored by Damon Vonn, would be released on September 26. The book promises to encapsulate the profound insights gained from a lifetime of experiences.

Uncle Jack's infectious enthusiasm for nature and conservation resonated with all who attended the celebration. He shared valuable advice, urging people to immerse themselves in nature and to be kind to one another. He emphasised the therapeutic power of a simple walk amidst the beauty of the natural world.

As the centenarian concluded his heartfelt speech, he reminded everyone to put down their "Magic Mirror" (cellphones) and reconnect with the wonders of the outdoors. "2023 almost a hundred years since I was born. In 1923, my parents brought me home. I've seen many days pass and many moons fall. But the advice I give you now is the most important advice of all. Go outside. Be with nature. Breathe the fresh air and be kind to your neighbour. The mind can go crazy just staring at your 'Magic Mirror'. A simple walk outside and all the clouds will clear. Be well, my friend. This is Uncle Jack signing off."

Uncle Jack's 100th birthday celebration will be etched in the hearts of those who attended, leaving a lasting reminder of the impact one person can have on the world through their passion and love for nature.