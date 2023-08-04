Who is Negasi Zuberi - the alleged violent sex assault offender? Washoe county jail

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is conducting a nationwide investigation into Negasi Zuberi, who has been taken into federal custody on suspicion of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman from Seattle.

Zuberi was found to have constructed a makeshift dungeon in his garage, where he held the victim captive.

The victim managed to escape from the cinder block cell after a harrowing 450-mile journey to Zuberi's home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. During the drive, she noticed a map application on his phone, realising she was being kidnapped and in danger. The FBI has reason to believe that there could be additional victims, as 29-year-old sex offender has lived in at least ten states since 2016 and has been linked to violent assaults in four of them.

Authorities say that Negasi Zuberi targeted sex workers and roommates, using various methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks and posing as a police officer. Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said, "While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to several violent assaults in at least four states and we believe there may be many more."

One neighbour, Melanie McClure, who lived next door to Zuberi's quiet suburban home, expressed shock and disbelief at the accusations against him. She recalled an incident where Zuberi saved her pet dog during a dangerous dog fight, noting that he seemed like a helpful neighbour and a family man.

Zuberi has used various aliases, including Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, making it more challenging for authorities to track his movements and crimes. The FBI is appealing to the public for assistance in finding potential victims and gathering more information about Zuberi's activities.

Zuberi's attorney, Heather Fraley, has declined to comment on the case, and his wife, who was unaware of her husband's alleged crimes, remains quiet during this investigation.

The FBI urges anyone with information related to Negasi Zuberi's actions to come forward and help bring justice to the victims of his heinous crimes. They have set up an investigation website where individuals can offer additional information.