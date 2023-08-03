Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for big show in Europe

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will jet over to Germany to attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, it has been confirmed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the spotlight with their joint appearance at the games in September. It is yet to be confirmed whether they will visit the UK during their trip or whether they will be bringing their two young children with them over from California.



Meghan will moderate a "very emotional" farewell show for families and competitors on the final day, while Harry will give the closing speech, according to German newspaper Rheinische Post.



The Paralympic-style event will run from September 9 - 16. The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, sees injured ex-servicepeople compete in a number of gruelling sporting events.

The inaugural Games were held in London in 2014, with the couple choosing the Games held in Toronto in 2017 to make their first public appearance as a couple.



The couple attended the opening ceremony together, although they sat about 18 seats apart, weeks before they announced their engagement with a photocall in London. The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

This joint appearance is scheduled to be the first for the Sussexes since they attended the Women in Vision Award's in New York earlier this year.