Canadian PM Trudeau, wife sign legal document of separation

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregorie Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. — AFP/File

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife on Wednesday signed a legal document of separation as they decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage.



"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau announced in an Instagram post.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau wrote in identical messages.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."



According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau and Grégoire have "signed a legal separation agreement".

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.