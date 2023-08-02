Canadian PM Trudeau, wife sign legal document of separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife on Wednesday signed a legal document of separation as they decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage.
"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau announced in an Instagram post.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau wrote in identical messages.
"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau and Grégoire have "signed a legal separation agreement".
"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said.
"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."
Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.
Potential indictment marks third time Trump would be facing criminal charges since he began his bid for 2024...
Sheila Oliver was first Black woman to hold statewide-elected office in Garden State and had remarkable career as...
In July, extreme heat advisories affected hundreds of millions of Americans, especially in South and Southwest regions
Meir apparently also rejected the notion that Jerusalem would become capital of a future Palestinian state
Local governor's office says the man was "mentally disabled"
Lawsuit includes links to media articles making similar claims about Taco Bell's portions