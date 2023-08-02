Travis Scott moves to Rome after Egypt snub for 'Utopia' concert

Travis Scott's earlier attempts to perform at Giza Pyramids went in vain after Egypt officials vetoed

After the Egypt rejection, Travis Scott has named his new concert Circus Maximus. And came up with a new spot that has the same rich history connection to promote his new Utopia album: Rome.

Announcing on Instagram, the Antidote rap star unveiled the date of Aug. 7.

Moreover, the rapper also released a movie with the same title to promote his fourth album in select AMC theatres.

Previously, Scott had set eyes on the Pyramids of Giza to kick off his long-awaited album promotion.

However, the Egyptian authorities poured water on his plans after they canceled the rapper's planned show on multiple complaints of immoral activities in his previous concert, including allegedly displaying satanic symbols.

Undeterred, the rapper at the time tweeted, "Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep [you] posted on a date which will be soon love you all."

Despite the rapper's repeated pleas, the concert NOC was rejected, and the organizers, Live Nation Middle East, shelved the event.