Third indictment: Trump indicted in election overturn probe case

Trump predicts imminent indictment in election overturn probe.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

This is the third time the former president has been charged with a crime since he started running for the 2024 Republican nomination. No other president, past or present, has ever faced criminal charges.

Trump earlier said on his social media platform, Truth Social, revealing that special counsel Jack Smith is likely to issue the indictment at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday.

Trump said on his social media platform, "I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

The investigation into Trump's election interference was led by special counsel Jack Smith, who was also in charge of a separate probe into Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House.

In June, Trump was charged with 37 counts related to his alleged concealment of these records from the government. Last week, he received additional charges stemming from an alleged attempt to delete surveillance footage from the Palm Beach club.

Notably, Trump has maintained his innocence in these cases and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has consistently labeled the investigations as a "witch hunt" and believes they are part of an effort by the government to hinder his political aspirations. His legal troubles have become a central aspect of his fundraising efforts for his potential 2024 campaign.

In addition to the ongoing investigation by Jack Smith, Trump faces another potential indictment in Georgia, where investigators are examining his actions to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the state during the 2020 election.

Despite the impending legal battles, Trump remains resolute in continuing his political pursuits. He currently holds a significant lead in national polls for the 2024 Republican nomination, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing behind him by double digits.