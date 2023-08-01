Beyoncé world tour faces criticism for £122 tickets with no stage view

Beyoncé concert promoters are facing criticism for pricing tickets at £122 for seats that offer no view of her extravagant stage show.

The renowned R&B artist is currently on her extensive 56-date Renaissance world tour, promoting her seventh studio album. However, fans are expressing frustration over the exorbitant cost of seats located behind the stage, where attendees are only offered a 'listening-only experience' and are unable to enjoy a proper view of the performance.

Typically, limited view tickets are made available at a reduced price for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. However, the demand to witness Beyoncé live has driven prices for such seats to as high as £122.

A disappointed fan voiced their displeasure to The Sun, stating, "The whole point of going to the concert is seeing her in person and watching the spectacle of the production. It’s ridiculous. If I only wanted to hear the concert, I’d stand outside in the car park."

Currently touring in the United States, there are concerns that Beyoncé might not include the Western Australian city of Perth in her tour schedule, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney, who also omitted the city from their recent tour dates.

While the American pop icon is expected to announce details of her stadium concerts in Australia soon, WA promoter John Zaccaria points out that the significant costs involved in staging large stadium shows are creating a barrier between fans and their favorite artists.