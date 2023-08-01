Pakistan hockey team reaches India for crucial Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan hockey squad poses for a picture with Indian authorities after receiving welcome in Amritsar. — Pakistan Hockey Federation

Pakistan hockey team on Tuesday reached Amritsar, India to participate in the crucial Asian Champions Trophy, taking place this month in Chennai.



The hockey players travelled to the neighbouring city of Amritsar via the Wagah Border, from where they will board a flight for Chennai via Bangalore.

Apart from Pakistan and India, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the tournament and all of them are in the same pool.

The Asian Champions Trophy, starting August 3, is the last opportunity to test the skills of the players and identify their shortcomings before the Asian Games 2023 in China.

The Asian Games for the Pakistan hockey team is the most important event as far as its qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 is concerned.

Pakistan must get at least third position in the Asian Games to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Pakistan squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's schedule

August 3 - vs Malaysia

August 4 - vs Korea

August 6 - vs Japan

August 7 - vs China

August 9 - vs India