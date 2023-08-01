JoJo Siwa gets her first tattoo with the support of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

JoJo Siwa recently experienced a significant milestone as she got her first tattoo, and she celebrated the momentous occasion in the company of her close friends Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday.

The 20-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star proudly unveiled her new ink on her Instagram account. JoJo, accompanied by her famous friends, made her way to a tattoo parlor where she was all smiles and excitement.

Miranda Maday shared glimpses of the day's events on her Instagram Story, referring to the experience as "bb's first tattoo." One of the posts captured JoJo Siwa with an ear-to-ear grin as the tattoo artist worked on the area behind her ear, which caught the attention of many fans.

Shortly after the tattoo was completed, JoJo took to Snapchat to reveal the meaning behind the tattoo's numbers, "1031." She explained, "The official meaning [of] 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then '03 is the year that I was born."

However, she chose not to disclose the significance of the other numbers, teasing that the number three holds special meaning but remained tight-lipped about the details.

JoJo expressed her delight in having Raven-Symoné and Miranda as close friends and disclosed that they, too, were planning to get tattoos that day. Although she initially intended to accompany them and offer support, JoJo had a strong desire to get the "1031" tattoo behind her right ear, a decision she had contemplated for a while.

With the encouragement from her friends, JoJo found the confidence to proceed with the tattoo. As Raven-Symoné took her turn in the tattoo chair, Miranda documented the moment, playfully referring to it as "bb's too many to count tattoo." The Cosby Show star got inked with a design on her arm by the talented tattoo artist, Liq.

Miranda Maday also revealed her new additions, two hearts, which she had gotten during the tattoo session, further adding to the special memories shared among the friends.