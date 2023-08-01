Fabinho completes move to Al-Ittihad, joining Saudi Pro League.—Twitter@ittihad_en

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho, has sealed a transfer to Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Arabian club, inking a three-year deal with the team.

The move was finalised following a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad, leading to Fabinho's absence from Liverpool's recent training camps in Germany and Singapore. After spending five years representing Liverpool, Fabinho expressed heartfelt gratitude to the club and its devoted fans, emphasising that he departs his "home" with immense joy.

Fabinho's departure highlights Al-Ittihad's latest significant signing during their ongoing summer recruitment campaign for the Saudi Pro League. The club has successfully acquired the talents of distinguished players like Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Jota, fortifying their squad under the guidance of former Wolves and Spurs manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Throughout his tenure at Liverpool, Fabinho played a pivotal role in the team's achievements, contributing to their triumphs in various prestigious competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool warmly acknowledged Fabinho's contributions to the club's successes over the past five years.

The departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, have ushered in a substantial midfield overhaul for Liverpool this summer. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have also left the club following the expiration of their contracts. In light of these midfield changes, Liverpool has appointed Virgil van Dijk as the new captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain.

As Fabinho embarks on a new chapter of his career with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool faces a transitional phase while reshaping their squad and leadership. These developments mirror the intensely competitive nature of football's transfer market, with the Saudi Pro League drawing the attention of renowned players from across the globe.